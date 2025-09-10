What is in Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's signature 1587 Prime cocktails?
The love story continues for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Last month, the Grammy-winning hitmaker and Kansas City Chiefs tight end announced their engagement. Though the couple have kept details of their impending wedding private for the time being, they’re still giving each other cute little nods. The latest comes in the form of a cocktail on the menu at Kelce and Patrick Mahomes’ new luxury steakhouse, 1587 Prime.
1587 Prime doesn’t open to the public until Wednesday, Sept. 17, but Kelce and Mahomes hosted a special friends and family event on Tuesday night, with several celebrities in attendance, including Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift, both of whom got to try cocktails named in their honor.
Swift’s cocktail is appropriately titled The Alchemy. Named for a song on Swift’s 2024 album “The Tortured Poets Department,” The Alchemy contains vodka and Pierre Ferrand dry curaçao concoction with aronia berry, cranberry, strawberry, lime, and oolong — according to a report from TMZ.
Brittany’s signature cocktail is the Queen B, which contains Grey Goose, lychee, wildflower honey, lemon, and vanilla.
Patrick, who will celebrate his 30th birthday on the day of the restaurant’s opening, also has a signature cocktail. The quarterback’s drink, which is called The Showtime, is a mix of aged rum, coconut, Coors Light syrup, lime, and soda.
And of course, Kelce has a cocktail called the Big Yeti, made with Gentleman's Cut Bourbon and Bulleit Rye with nocino, demerara, and bitters.
Cheers to that!
