Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski Rock Wildest Olympic Fits Yet in Matching Blue

The figure skating headlines at the Milano Cortina Games continue to be dominated by NBC commentators Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski and their fashion choices. Their latest one for the pair’s free skate event certainly were the wildest yet.

Lipinski, 43, retired from amateur figure skating in 1998 after she took home gold in the Nagano Olympics the same year at age 15. Weir, meanwhile, now 41, has been retired from competitive skating since 2013. The three-time national champion never medaled in the Olympics but was always a fan favorite, and certainly knows how to stun with his unique sense of style.

Jan 25, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir in the broadcast booth for the 2024 US Figure Skating Championships at Nationwide Arena. | Adam Cairns-Imagn Images

Now they work side-by-side as NBC commentators for the figure skating Winter Olympics events along with Terry Gannon.

The duo caused a stir with matching sparkly fits at the beginning of the Milano Cortina Games and have continued to since like Lipinski’s white dress next to Weir’s Elf green look.

Their social media posts have also shown their chemistry outside of work where they had some fun where Lipinski popped out of Weir’s jacket, and good times like these below.

The duo’s wildest fits yet

On Monday, Weir’s eye-catching sparkly blue suit matching Lipinski’s top and skirt certainly was the craziest yet.

They look ready for a Broadway musical in those looks.

What are Weir and Lipinski doing nowadays?

Besides working for NBC, they both are star in Peacock's reality series The Traitors.

Lipinski is married to TV producer Todd Kapostasy since 2017. Weir was married to lawyer Victor Voronov in 2011, but divorced in 2014.

Feb 17, 2014; Sochi, RUSSIA; NBC figure skating commentators Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski prior to the ice dance free dance program during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games at Iceberg Skating Palace. | Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images

