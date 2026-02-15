NBC’s Tara Lipinski Causes Stir in Tiny Black Dress at Olympics Matching Johnny Weir

While Ilia Malinin has been the the talk of the 2026 Winter Olympics for figure skating lately, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir continue to make headlines themselves. The former figure skaters not only have been commenting for NBC at the rink, but turning heads with their fits.

Lipinski, 43, retired from amateur figure skating in 1998 after she took home gold in the Nagano Olympics the same year at age 15. Weir, meanwhile, now 41, has been retired from competitive skating since 2013. The three-time national champion never medaled in the Olympics but was always a fan favorite, and certainly knows how to stun with his unique sense of style.

RELATED: Tara Lipinski Stuns in White Dress Next to Johnny Weir in Elf Green Fit at Olympics

Jan 25, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir in the broadcast booth for the 2024 US Figure Skating Championships at Nationwide Arena. | Adam Cairns-Imagn Images

Now they work side-by-side as NBC commentators for the figure skating Winter Olympics events along with Terry Gannon.

The duo caused a stir with matching sparkly fits at the beginning of the Milano Cortina Games and have continued to since. There pots have also shown their chemistry outside of work where they had some fun where Lipinski popped out of Weir’s jacket, and even did some lip syncing and dancing.

RELATED: Ilia Malinin Gets Heartfelt Note From NBC’s Johnny Weir After Olympic Disaster

Now, Lipinski who previously impressed in a red dress alongside Weir, rocked an extra small black dress on Sunday while Weir was in black and silver for his own eye-catching look.

Weir also posted looking at a horse and a shirtless model where you can see more of his outfit.

The two look ready for the club after their night ends.

What are Weir and Lipinski doing nowadays?

Besides working for NBC, they both are star in Peacock's reality series The Traitors.

Lipinski is married to TV producer Todd Kapostasy since 2017. Weir was married to lawyer Victor Voronov in 2011, but divorced in 2014.

Feb 1, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; NBC commentators Johnny Weir (right) and Tara Lipinski (left) in attendance during Super Bowl XLIX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks at University of Phoenix Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex