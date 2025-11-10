The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin's wife Layla, kids are giving us answer if he'll leave Ole Miss or not

The hottest name in the college football head coach sweepstakes for LSU, Florida, and others is at Ole Miss. Hasn't his family already given us the answer?

Matthew Graham

July 29, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans coach Lane Kiffin (left) and wife Layla Kiffin (right) at the Fox Sports Pac-10 Conference Hollywood Premiere Night at the 20th Century Fox studios.
July 29, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans coach Lane Kiffin (left) and wife Layla Kiffin (right) at the Fox Sports Pac-10 Conference Hollywood Premiere Night at the 20th Century Fox studios. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Lane Kiffin is the hottest name in college football head coaching rumors.

The Ole Miss Rebels leader has his team sitting pretty for the College Football Playoff with only two games remaining, and at only one loss, currently seeded fifth if the season ended today, it's safe to assume Ole Miss will be in by splitting their final remaining two games, at home against the Florida Gators this week, or on the road for the SEC finale against the Mississippi Bulldogs.

Kiffin addressed the continued speculation today.

Lane Kiffin, Layla Kiffin
July 29, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans coach Lane Kiffin (left) and wife Layla Kiffin (right) at the Fox Sports Pac-10 Conference Hollywood Premiere Night at the 20th Century Fox studios. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I’m not that far down the road,” Kiffin said. "Everybody wants to talk about other jobs and everything and I think you are two or three weeks away from coaching for your own job."

He also mentioned that losing three in a row might get you fired, which is what happened to James Franklin at Penn State.

Ironically Florida, along with the LSU Tigers, are the two schools that are consistently linked to the 50-year-old Kiffin, who was once a head coaching prodigy that crashed and burned at the Oakland Raiders in the NFL, then with the Tennessee Volunteers and USC Trojans, where he infamously got let go on the LAX tarmac.

Lane Kiffin, Layla Kiffin
Lane Kiffin with his wife Layla when he became the Tennessee Volunteers head coach. / Michael Patrick/News Sentinel

What no one is taking into consideration, and as experts of matters away from the field at The Athlete Lifestyle On SI, here's our bold prediction.

Lane Kiffin will not leave Ole Miss for at least two more years after this season. Here's why.

Lane Kiffin, Layla Kiffin
Dec. 14, 2024: Ole Miss Rebels head Coach Lane Kiffin, and his ex-wife, Layla Kiffin. / @thereallanekiffin/Instagram

His reconciled wife Layla and son Knox moved to Oxford to be with him

Lane Kiffin and Layla Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Kiffin has not only reconciled with his wife Layla, also 50, but she picked up an amazing life in Manhattan Beach, California, an idyllic Los Angeles enclave where every professional athlete and coach lives with their families, and moved to Oxford, Mississippi, with their youngest child, son Knox, to be with Kiffin.

Knox, who already has offers from SMU and East Carolina, with the stated goal of playing quarterback in the SEC, just not for his dad, is excelling as a sophomore at Oxford High School.

Knox Kiffin, Lane Kiffin
Oxford quarterback Knox Kiffin (13) talks with his dad and Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin on the sidelines during a high school football game between Murrah and Oxford at Hughes Field in Jackson, Miss., on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. / Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kiffin is still ridiculously young by college football standards at 50, so big time jobs will still be available when Knox is headed to college. And we haven't even mentioned their oldest child Landry, 20, who attends Ole Miss and was the key reason he turned down the Auburn offer the first time around.

Landry and Lane have a special bond

Lane Kiffin, Landry Kiffin
Sept. 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin poses for a photo with his daughter Landry Kiffin prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Kiffin has come out from the other side of conquering his demons, now proudly sober, and he often cites Landry as one of the biggest reasons. (Kiffin and Layla's other daughter, Presley, is a freshman college volleyball player at USC.)

Landry, as everyone knows by now, is dating LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks, but as we noted over the weekend, it's fool's gold to think Kiffin would be swayed by a potential future son-in-law, with only one year of eligibility remaining after this season, to come to Baton Rouge. And Weeks might hate it too.

Landry has also set up the perfect life around The Grove, active as a pilates instructor and in her sorority life. So again, another reason for Kiffin to stay.

Landry Kiffin and Whit Weeks
Landry Kiffin/Instagram

Kiffin will get a monster extension at Ole Miss that's in the ballpark

Lane Kiffin
Oct. 25, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin celebrates with fans after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Kiffin has all the leverage, and Ole Miss is understandably desperate to keep him.

So what if he's not the highest paid coach in college football. He won't be far off. Indiana's Curt Cignetti has show that, getting an eight-year, $93 million extension.

Heck, Kiffin just posted a photo of Landry cheering on Knox at his son's most recent high school game.

Landry Kiffin, Knox Kiffin
Lane Kiffin posts a photo of Landry cheering on her brother Knox at his Oxford High School football game. / Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Kiffin is winning professionally and in his personal life. Why risk that now?

It makes perfect sense to reassess everything once Knox is playing college ball. Until then, ride or die with Ole Miss and work towards getting that statue at The Grove.

