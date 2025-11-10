Lane Kiffin's wife Layla, kids are giving us answer if he'll leave Ole Miss or not
Lane Kiffin is the hottest name in college football head coaching rumors.
The Ole Miss Rebels leader has his team sitting pretty for the College Football Playoff with only two games remaining, and at only one loss, currently seeded fifth if the season ended today, it's safe to assume Ole Miss will be in by splitting their final remaining two games, at home against the Florida Gators this week, or on the road for the SEC finale against the Mississippi Bulldogs.
Kiffin addressed the continued speculation today.
“I’m not that far down the road,” Kiffin said. "Everybody wants to talk about other jobs and everything and I think you are two or three weeks away from coaching for your own job."
He also mentioned that losing three in a row might get you fired, which is what happened to James Franklin at Penn State.
Ironically Florida, along with the LSU Tigers, are the two schools that are consistently linked to the 50-year-old Kiffin, who was once a head coaching prodigy that crashed and burned at the Oakland Raiders in the NFL, then with the Tennessee Volunteers and USC Trojans, where he infamously got let go on the LAX tarmac.
What no one is taking into consideration, and as experts of matters away from the field at The Athlete Lifestyle On SI, here's our bold prediction.
Lane Kiffin will not leave Ole Miss for at least two more years after this season. Here's why.
His reconciled wife Layla and son Knox moved to Oxford to be with him
Kiffin has not only reconciled with his wife Layla, also 50, but she picked up an amazing life in Manhattan Beach, California, an idyllic Los Angeles enclave where every professional athlete and coach lives with their families, and moved to Oxford, Mississippi, with their youngest child, son Knox, to be with Kiffin.
Knox, who already has offers from SMU and East Carolina, with the stated goal of playing quarterback in the SEC, just not for his dad, is excelling as a sophomore at Oxford High School.
Kiffin is still ridiculously young by college football standards at 50, so big time jobs will still be available when Knox is headed to college. And we haven't even mentioned their oldest child Landry, 20, who attends Ole Miss and was the key reason he turned down the Auburn offer the first time around.
Landry and Lane have a special bond
Kiffin has come out from the other side of conquering his demons, now proudly sober, and he often cites Landry as one of the biggest reasons. (Kiffin and Layla's other daughter, Presley, is a freshman college volleyball player at USC.)
Landry, as everyone knows by now, is dating LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks, but as we noted over the weekend, it's fool's gold to think Kiffin would be swayed by a potential future son-in-law, with only one year of eligibility remaining after this season, to come to Baton Rouge. And Weeks might hate it too.
Landry has also set up the perfect life around The Grove, active as a pilates instructor and in her sorority life. So again, another reason for Kiffin to stay.
Kiffin will get a monster extension at Ole Miss that's in the ballpark
Kiffin has all the leverage, and Ole Miss is understandably desperate to keep him.
So what if he's not the highest paid coach in college football. He won't be far off. Indiana's Curt Cignetti has show that, getting an eight-year, $93 million extension.
Heck, Kiffin just posted a photo of Landry cheering on Knox at his son's most recent high school game.
Kiffin is winning professionally and in his personal life. Why risk that now?
It makes perfect sense to reassess everything once Knox is playing college ball. Until then, ride or die with Ole Miss and work towards getting that statue at The Grove.
