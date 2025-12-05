Tom Brady posts emotional note to ‘forever baby girl’ Vivian for milestone birthday

48-year-old former NFL superstar Tom Brady is now a dad of a teenage daughter, and he celebrated her with a heartfelt birthday post on Friday.

The former seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback (six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and his former wife Gisele Bündchen had Vivian Lake Brady on December 5, 2012. Vivian was there for four of his Super Bowl wins..

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with daughter Vivian Brady after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Vivian, who looks her her dad in a photo this past year, just spent time with Tom and her brothers at the big Michigan Wolverines game against the Ohio State Buckeyes over Thanksgiving week where dad played his college ball at Michigan.

RELATED: Tom Brady’s son Jack shockingly tall beside 7-foot NBA star

For the big 1-3, dad had the sweetest note for his daughter:

“Happy 13th birthday to my precious forever baby girl. A TEENAGER 🙌🏼🙌🏼 I love you more than words can describe, and you are such a blessing to me and our family every single day. Your smile lights up my life, and hearing you laugh is my favorite soundtrack. I’m so proud of you and how hard you work in school and in your sports. You put your heart into everything you do. You’ve always been such a loving sister, granddaughter, niece, and cousin, bringing so much joy to everyone in our family. ❤️ I can’t wait to see you thrive this coming year, growing into the incredible person you’re becoming. I love our adventures together, you’re the most amazing travel partner, and I’m equally impressed by your ability to turn every trip into an epic scavenger hunt for the best ice cream or matcha latte. :)) I can’t wait for all the fun memories still ahead. ❤️❤️❤️”

RELATED: Tom Brady harshly criticized for 'weird' dog cloning revelation

Followed by this picture of them together:

While Tom retired from the NFL, he’s still working as the lead NFL analyst for games on Fox Sports. He’s also a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bündchen, meanwhile, just had another baby in August she showed off during a summer trip.

But, today is all about Vivian and her 13th birthday. Happy birthday Vivian.

Tom Brady/Instagram

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU drama

Dynamic duo: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver

Tear jerker: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about little brother’s tragic death

Internet scandal: Paige Spiranac cheating accusations, crying meltdown rock golf world

Plus won: Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for Paul Skenes’ Cy Young Award bash