Tom Brady's ex Gisele Bündchen offers intimate baby 'River' glimpse for chill summer

While Tom Brady was globetrotting around the world, his supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bünchen enjoyed a peaceful summer with her baby boy.

Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisel Bündchen enjoyed their summers in completely opposite ways.

While the seven-time Super Bowl champion and Las Vegas Raiders minority owner was globetrotting around the world, either with his kids across Europe and Japan or flirting with A-list Hollywood actresses on superyachts, supermodel and new mom Gisele was celebrating a chill summer with her baby boy.

Gisele Bundchen
Bündchen, 45, who had her third child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente in early February, posted on Instagram a much more different vibe than that of her ex-husband, sharing a rare, intimate glimpse with her boy, who has the middle name River to keep the tradition of a nature-theme for each of her kids to go along with the children she shares with FOX Sports' $375 million-man: Benjamin Rein, 15, and Vivian Lake, 12. His first name is still not known.

Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen provides a rare glimpse of her baby "River."

"Thank you, summer, you’ve been so good to us! 💛," Bündchen wrote, providing postcards of a summer well spent with friends and family, and animals, along with majestic natural settings.

Ben and Vivian also make an appearance in one of the photos, but the star of this photo dump is certainly baby River.

Boyfriend Valente, her former jiu jitsu instructor turned partner, doesn't make any of the images, but he's been by her side throughout the summer, always spotted by her side around Miami, where they live most of the time.

For Bündchen, it was certainly an endless summer to remember.

