Tom Brady rocks old-school white Raiders coat vs. 49ers
Tom Brady now has a statue at Gillette Stadium thanks to his six Super Bowls for the New England Patriots.
But now as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, the NFL QB GOAT, having won one more with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he bleeds silver and black.
Still in stealth mode last season, purchasing 5% of the team from owner Mark Davis, the aggressive entrepeneur post-playing career has definitely taken on a more prominent presence this season with the new regime of head coach Pete Carroll and Brady's former Michigan teammate John Spytek serving as general manager, with the three-time NFL MVP certainly having a say in who Vegas hired.
Brady has also been rocking a lot more Raiders gear, and that trend continued as the 48-year-old $375 million Fox Sports No. 1 NFL analyst showed up to today's preseason game at home against the San Francisco 49ers in a sweet white vintage Raiders coat.
It'll be interesting to see how Brady's influence affects the Raiders moving forward. The living legend certainly proved he was the greatest QB on the field. His success as a leader after retirement has proven a little more spotty, getting English football club Birmingham City FC relegated as a vocal minority owner before having them return to the Championship League this season.
Not to mention the continued conflict of interest owning the Raiders and being the main broadcast lead analyst for FOX Sports doesn't stil well with many NFL fans.
If anything else, at least Brady is looking good in the Silver and Black gear.
