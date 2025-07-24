Tom Brady’s ex Gisele Bündchen shares rare glimpse of baby celebrating birthday
Before Tom Brady kicks off the second year of his 10-year, $375 million deal as a Fox Sports analyst, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is enjoying the offseason.
In addition to attending billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Venice, Italy, he also sparked romance rumors with "Modern Family" actress Sofia Vergara. However, the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star spent much of the summer with his kids.
Brady shares two children with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, daughter Vivian, 12, and son Benjamin, 15. He also has a son, Jack, 17, from his relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.
RELATED: Tom Brady shows pure class after ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's emotional baby post
Following her divorce from Brady in 2022, Bündchen started dating Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in 2023. The supermodel and Valente welcomed their first child together in February.
While Bündchen shared the first photo of their son, whose middle name is River, on Mother's Day, she's kept their baby away from the public eye.
Gisele Bündchen's 5-month-old son helped celebrate the model's birthday
The former Victoria's Secret Angel shared another rare glimpse of her youngest son in a series of photos posted on Wednesday, July 23. Bündchen shared a heartfelt message while celebrating her 45th birthday with her twin sister, Patricia..
She wrote, "Haven’t been around here much, but I wanted to take a moment to say thank you for all the warm birthday wishes.
"I’m so grateful for another trip around the sun and even more grateful to have spent it in nature, surrounded by love and my family."
She added, "Today is also my mom’s birthday. We miss her deeply, but we know she’s always with us. I continue to trust and welcome life with an open heart, holding gratitude for all that is still to come.Sending love to everyone. ❤️."
Bündchen included a photo of the sweet birthday card she received from her 5-month-old son.
