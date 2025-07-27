NFL QB GOAT Tom Brady shockingly reveals he’s a cat lady in ‘dad’s home’ post
Tom Brady may have been the big dog on the football field during his playing days, but at home, he showed he’s cat man.
The 47-year-old future NFL Hall of Famer quarterback — who looks like he can still play with his shredded body — with seven Super Bowls (six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) has been enjoying his offseason before he’s back in the broadcast booth for Fox Sports.
RELATED: Magic Johnson flexes $1.4M per-week yacht so baller even Tom Brady comments on it
We just saw the G.O.A.T. on a superyacht in Monaco with other famous people including giving LeBron James a hug for a new sports venture, and taking his daughter to Japan. Also winning Fanatics Fest 2025 where he beat out Eli Manning while ripping up his New York Giants jersey.
He was also spotted with actress Sofia Vergara as dating rumors have swirled.
RELATED: Tom Brady’s ex Gisele Bündchen shares rare glimpse of baby celebrating birthday
With all that going on and all the traveling Brady showed he’s came home to his precious cat where he said, “Dads finally home.”
That’s a cool-looking cat.
Brady has had many dogs. including Lua, a pitbull mix, Scooby, a Beagle, and another dog named Fluffy, a terrier mix. His ex-Gisele is definitely a big dog person.
But who knew he was a cat lover, too?
Wtih all that time he’s spent fishing, did he bring home a snack at least for the furry one?
