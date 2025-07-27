The Athlete Lifestyle logo

NFL QB GOAT Tom Brady shockingly reveals he’s a cat lady in ‘dad’s home’ post

The seven-time Super Bowl winner and Fox Sports NFL game analyst shows off his special pet after a lot of traveling.

Matt Ryan

Fox Sports broadcaster Tom Brady before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium.
Fox Sports broadcaster Tom Brady before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium.

Tom Brady may have been the big dog on the football field during his playing days, but at home, he showed he’s cat man.

The 47-year-old future NFL Hall of Famer quarterback — who looks like he can still play with his shredded body — with seven Super Bowls (six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) has been enjoying his offseason before he’s back in the broadcast booth for Fox Sports.

Benjamin Brady, Tom Brady, Vivian Brady
Tom Brady with his kids in the offseason.

RELATED: Magic Johnson flexes $1.4M per-week yacht so baller even Tom Brady comments on it

We just saw the G.O.A.T. on a superyacht in Monaco with other famous people including giving LeBron James a hug for a new sports venture, and taking his daughter to Japan. Also winning Fanatics Fest 2025 where he beat out Eli Manning while ripping up his New York Giants jersey.

He was also spotted with actress Sofia Vergara as dating rumors have swirled.

RELATED: Tom Brady’s ex Gisele Bündchen shares rare glimpse of baby celebrating birthday

With all that going on and all the traveling Brady showed he’s came home to his precious cat where he said, “Dads finally home.”

Tom Brady
Tom Brady

That’s a cool-looking cat.

Brady has had many dogs. including Lua, a pitbull mix, Scooby, a Beagle, and another dog named Fluffy, a terrier mix. His ex-Gisele is definitely a big dog person.

But who knew he was a cat lover, too?

Wtih all that time he’s spent fishing, did he bring home a snack at least for the furry one?

Tom Brady
Tom Brady

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

