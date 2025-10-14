Tommy Edman's wife Kristen shares baby's bored face for Dodgers vs Brewers NLCS
The Dodgers never make it look easy as they attempt to win back-to-back World Series.
After a dramatic NLDS that broke the Philadelphia Phillies hearts with late-game heroics and luck, the Los Angeles Dodgers continued to be Hollywood drama kings, finding their way out of a bases loaded jam to survive the Milwaukee Brewers' bottom of the ninth comeback attempt in Game 1 of the National League Champion Series.
There to catch the game in-person was Dodgers star Tommy Edman's wife Kristen with their toddler son Eli, who celebrates his second birthday on October 17.
Based on the selfie Mrs Edman, a real estate agent, took of mother and son, Eli was not impressed.
"Me + my adventure buddy," Edman wrote on her Instagram Stories post of the two of them taking in all of the action.
Eli also got to witnessed possibly the craziest double play in MLB playoffs history in the first inning, when Max Muncy hit what looked like was going to be a grand slam, only to be robbed by center fielder Sal Frelick. But since the ball then hit the wall, it was not a catch, confusing everyone, which led to the most bonkers 8-6-2 inning-ending double play.
In defense of Eli, it's one, hard to be entertained as an almost two-year-old at a baseball game, even if your dad is playing for the Dodgers, and two, he's been spoiled by his mom and pops by getting to throw a first pitch as a then one-year-old for Edman's bobblehead night over the summer.
No wonder the kid looks supremely bored.
By Eli's standards, he only dances if the Dodgers win a playoff series.
So dad, you have more work to do if Eli is going to put a smile on that adorable face, even if the Dodgers are the heart-attack Boys in Blue each time they step on the field.
And in even more exciting news, Mrs. Edman shared in early September that Eli has been "promoted" to big brother with baby No. 2 on the way.
