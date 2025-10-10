Kyle Schwarber's First Comments After Phillies Defeat Sound Like He's Leaving
The Philadelphia Phillies saw their season end in the most heartbreaking fashion imaginable on Thursday night after an extra innings poor decision and throwing error from Orion Kerkering brought the winning run across the plate.
Philadelphia was not able to force a decisive fifth game back in their building, instead falling to the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in four and having their season end crushingly once again.
While each of the last three playoff exits prior to 2025 had been devastating in their own way, this one had more of a final feel to it. The huge amount of free agents for the Phillies make it so that this was likely the final chance for this current core before a major shakeup.
At the center of that shakeup could be Philadelphia's slugging superstar, Kyle Schwarber. While the team has been linked to numerous stories that have indicated mutual interest in a reunion, Schwarber's first comments to the media after the devastating loss sounded a whole lot more like someone who knows he's going to be playing elsewhere next season.
Kyle Schwarber Sounded Like He Was Saying Goodbye to Phillies
"You just make a lot of different relationships in the clubhouse, and you never know how it's gonna work out," Schwarber said with tears in his eyes. "These guys all know how I feel about them, I've got a lot of respect for the guys in here, our organization, the coaching staff, everyone. This is a premiere organization and a lot of people should feel very luck that you're playing for a team that is trying to win every single year."
Schwarber would go on to say that this defeat hurts as much as any other one because of how much he and the organization care about winning, but this address to the media simply just felt a little bit different than your standard end of season words.
Bringing Schwarber back to Philadelphia or not is going to be at the center of the decisions about just how much different things look next year. Right now though, it certainly seems like far from a guarantee.
If This is Really It, Schwarber Had Incredible Run with Phillies
Two years after being discarded and non-tendered by the Chicago Cubs, Schwarber arrived to Philadelphia on a four-year contract full of hope that he could be the final piece to put them over the top.
While the Phillies seemingly may fall short of that ultimate goal, the three-time All-Star has been everything the team hoped for and more. Over his four years, Schwarber played in 627 regular season games and hit 187 home runs and collected 434 RBI, not to mention 14 long balls in the postseason.
Saving his best for potentially last, he clubbed a National League leading 56 home runs with an MLB leading 132 RBI in 2025, throwing his hat in the ring of the MVP race and helping Philadelphia win their second straight NL East title.
Schwarber would be the first to tell you they fell short of the ultimate goal, but if this really is it, down the line Phillies fans will remember and thank the superstar for all the exciting moments he brought to Philadelphia.