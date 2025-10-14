Dodgers Notes: LA Steals Home Field, Controversial Play Explanation, Yoshinobu Yamamoto Makes Change
The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1 of the NLCS, 2-1, taking home-field advantage from the Milwaukee Brewers.
It was a close game the whole way, with the Dodgers' offense struggling to get going. However, Blake Snell refused to let the Dodgers down, pitching an all-time gem for Los Angeles.
In the fourth inning, a strange play unfolded that cost the Dodgers a run or two when a hard-hit ball from Max Muncy hit an outfielder's glove, then the wall, and ended up in his glove.
The Dodgers' baserunners acted like it was a flyout, but it was actually a live ball.
The Brewers executed a double play by recording two force outs — one at third base and another at home plate — in one of the strangest plays in postseason history. The managers discussed the play after the game.
Finally, ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto revealed a change he made that hasn't nothing to do with his recent struggles, but he hopes will help him in his Game 2 start.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
