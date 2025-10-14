Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Notes: LA Steals Home Field, Controversial Play Explanation, Yoshinobu Yamamoto Makes Change

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50), first baseman Enrique Hernández (8) and second baseman Tommy Edman (25) celebrate wining the National League Championship Series game against the Milwaukee Brewers October 13, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. / Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1 of the NLCS, 2-1, taking home-field advantage from the Milwaukee Brewers.

It was a close game the whole way, with the Dodgers' offense struggling to get going. However, Blake Snell refused to let the Dodgers down, pitching an all-time gem for Los Angeles.

In the fourth inning, a strange play unfolded that cost the Dodgers a run or two when a hard-hit ball from Max Muncy hit an outfielder's glove, then the wall, and ended up in his glove.

The Dodgers' baserunners acted like it was a flyout, but it was actually a live ball.

The Brewers executed a double play by recording two force outs — one at third base and another at home plate — in one of the strangest plays in postseason history. The managers discussed the play after the game.

Finally, ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto revealed a change he made that hasn't nothing to do with his recent struggles, but he hopes will help him in his Game 2 start.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

