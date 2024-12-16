Travis Hunter’s dad’s emotional reaction to son’s Heisman speech will have you crying
Saturday’s Heisman Trophy moment belonged to Travis Hunter and all those who have supported him on his journey.
The two-way Colorado Buffaloes star will be forever etched into history and college football lore with his incredible season and historic Heisman as the first two-way player since Michigan’s Charles Woodson in 1997 to win it.
While his fiancée Leanna Lenee’s fit definitely was a shining moment, it couldn’t upstage this night. Even when those haters out there tried to bring down Lenee for an overblown controversy, it couldn’t ruin Hunter’s vibe.
Even without his dad there, it didn’t change anything. Hunter addressed the noticeable absence of his dad, Travis Hunter Sr., and thanked him in a beautiful, tearful speech:
”And I want to say something to my father. He's not here to be able to make it, but I know you're watching on TV. Dad, I love you. All the stuff you went through, man look at your older son. I did it for you, man. All the times that you didn't get to see me. When the times you came to see my games, from not seeing probably two games in high school to seeing me on TV every weekend and come to see me, man. That means so much to me. I know you wanted to be here and you can't, but trust me, I got you. I'm bringing the trophy home. I love you.”
On Sunday, video of Hunter Sr., who chose not to be there for personal reasons, surfaced of his reaction to his son’s winning speech and it’s such a touching scene to see.
That’s what it’s all about and what Hunter Jr. was referring to. The senior Hunter, who is 39, has been to many of his college games and does support him.
Hunter’s big moment on Saturday was also for his family that helped him become the man he is.
