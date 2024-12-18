Travis Hunter, fiancée Leanna Lenee put on Santa hats to help families in need
Colorado football star Travis Hunter has had quite the month. The potential top-five 2025 NFL Draft pick won the Heisman Trophy and then immediately found himself pulled into internet drama.
Travis Hunter's fiancée Leanna Lenee became a target of internet trolls after several misrepresented videos went viral online.
The two-way star immediately came to Leanna's defense, while she released an 8-minute video defending herself and telling her side of the story and how she and Hunter became a couple.
With one week until Christmas, Leanna sent out an Instagram story calling for parents to send her a message with their children's Christmas lists. She said that she and Hunter would pick five families and buy their gifts for them.
"Can 5 moms/dads text me with your child/children's Christmas list?" she wrote. "Travis & I are picking five families to shop for today," followed by the Christmas tree emoji.
That is Heisman behavior.
Hunter has always been praised for how he conducts himself off of the field, and this is just the latest proof that he is just as good off the field as he in on it.
Earlier this month, it was revealed that Hunter doesn't take money from Colorado's NIL collective. Instead, Hunter is one of the biggest donors and reportedly pays "at least 10-15 guys' NILs on the team."
