Travis Hunter’s mom, fiancée share sweet moment during his Heisman Trophy speech
Travis Hunter may have won the Heisman Trophy, but his fiancée won something equally important — the approval of his mother.
RELATED: Heisman winner Travis Hunter's fiancée loves one NFL team in particular
During the ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 14, the Colorado Buffaloes cornerback and wide receiver delivered an inspiring speech, and supporting him in the audience was fiancée Leanna Lenee. Lenee was seated next to Hunter’s mother, Ferrante Harris and the two were photographed holding hands, smiling at Hunter during his big moment.
Many people took notice of the bond, including Grete Griffin — who was in attendance at the Heisman Ceremony with her husband, Robert Griffin III. Grete snapped a photo of Harris and Lenee, and shared it to her Instagram Story.
“[W]e love a strong wifey and mom bond,” Grete wrote in text overlaying the photo. Lenee shared the photo to her own Instagram Story, echoing the sentiment.
Hunter had a remarkable junior season. The 22-year-old college football star wrapped his 2024 campaign with 14 touchdowns and 1,152 yards with 92 receptions on the offensive end.
Following Hunter’s Heisman speech, Harris spoke to media, expressing pride for her son, and gratitude for his accomplishments.
RELATED: Travis Hunter goes all out for fiancée Leanna Lenee’s birthday with baller gifts
“You can do it,” Harris said. “It doesn’t matter if you fall, get back up. You only fail when you stop. And [Hunter] didn’t. Now look at him!”
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Stephen A. who?: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks leather miniskirt, jacket from NYC streets
Josh Allen who?: Hailee Steinfeld wows in ab-teasing midriff Bills fit with her fiancé
Happy Bill-idays: 24-year-old girlfriend shares ‘naughty’ Christmas fit with Belichick
Shared love: Tom Brady, ex-wife Gisele celebrate their son Benjamin’s birthday
Desert diva: Angel Reese rides camel in Dubai hilariously wearing high-end fashion fit