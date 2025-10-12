The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Travis Hunter's wife Leanna shares makeup-free selfie before Jaguars glam-fit look

The wife of the two-way Jacksonville star rookie posts her own pregame routine before Sunday’s matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

Matt Ryan

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars player Travis Hunter (12) with his wife during pregame against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium.
Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars player Travis Hunter (12) with his wife during pregame against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. / Travis Register-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter and the surprising Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Seattle Seahawks at home on Sunday. His wife Leanna Hunter is always surprising as well with her fits. On Sunday, she took her followers from makeup-free to glam and a stunning fit.

The two-way rookie standout Travis and the Jaguars are coming off a statement win on Monday Night Football vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

Leanna has been making fit statements all season like her custom Travis Hunter boots, and her custom Jaguars jean shorts.

RELATED: Travis Hunter's wife Leanna posts odd selfie after Jaguars' dramatic Chiefs win

Leanna Hunter
Leanna Hunter/TikTok

For the game vs. Seattle on Sunday, Leanna crushed another custom fit in an all-black “12” look.

On TikTok, Leanna posted, “get dressed with me” and took her 500k followers through her pregame makeup routine starting without any.

Leanna Hunter
Leanna Hunter/TikTok

RELATED: Travis Hunter surprises wife Leanna with sweet gift after Jaguars’ big win

And then finished with full glam:

Leanna Hunter
Leanna Hunter/TikTok

Leanna and Travis have been together since high school, and they got married in May in a lavish wedding where he got her an insane gift. They also just bought a baller Florida mansion and they had their first child in July with a son who looks like Travis.

Mom was able to get away for Sunday’s game and pulled off another stunning look.

Leanna Hunter
Leanna Hunter/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Tragic loss: Makena White’s heartbreaking last words for PGA star before death

Sweet post: Penn State QB Drew Allar’s gf Emma Bush shares love note to him

Huh?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit supporting other team

Nice touch: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress

Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continued at Ryder Cup

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion