Travis Hunter's wife Leanna shares makeup-free selfie before Jaguars glam-fit look
Travis Hunter and the surprising Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Seattle Seahawks at home on Sunday. His wife Leanna Hunter is always surprising as well with her fits. On Sunday, she took her followers from makeup-free to glam and a stunning fit.
The two-way rookie standout Travis and the Jaguars are coming off a statement win on Monday Night Football vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
Leanna has been making fit statements all season like her custom Travis Hunter boots, and her custom Jaguars jean shorts.
RELATED: Travis Hunter's wife Leanna posts odd selfie after Jaguars' dramatic Chiefs win
For the game vs. Seattle on Sunday, Leanna crushed another custom fit in an all-black “12” look.
On TikTok, Leanna posted, “get dressed with me” and took her 500k followers through her pregame makeup routine starting without any.
RELATED: Travis Hunter surprises wife Leanna with sweet gift after Jaguars’ big win
And then finished with full glam:
Leanna and Travis have been together since high school, and they got married in May in a lavish wedding where he got her an insane gift. They also just bought a baller Florida mansion and they had their first child in July with a son who looks like Travis.
Mom was able to get away for Sunday’s game and pulled off another stunning look.
