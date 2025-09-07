Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna stuns in jean shorts, custom Jaguars boots for first game
It’s a big day in the Hunter household as Travis Hunter makes his NFL debut for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and his wife Leanna dropped her first fit in the regular season.
It was quite the offseason for the couple as well as the got married in May in Tennessee where Leanna crushed her perfect dress, and then off to a honeymoon with a next-level hotel room.
Then, just over a week ago at the end of August they not only announced Leanna was pregnant, but in fact had their first child — a son who looks just like Travis.
RELATED: Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna shows how secret pregnancy was pulled off
On Sunday for the game against the Carolina Panthers, Travis arrived at EverBank Stadium with a whole new look shaving off his signature hair where he looked like a different person.
Then new mom Leanna, who was a hit on game days while Travis was with the Colorado Buffaloes, crushed a jean shorts fit with some custom Travis Hunter Jaguars boots. She took to TikTok and wrote, “No revenge bc this is my body 1 week PP.”
RELATED: Deion Sanders gives new dad Travis Hunter one piece of advice on fatherhood
She certainly will stand out in the crowd with that look. She’s hoping Travis will stand out in the field for his first NFL game. It should be a fun season watching both Hunters at games.
