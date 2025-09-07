The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna stuns in jean shorts, custom Jaguars boots for first game

The Jaguars rookie is making is NFL debut on Sunday, and his wife dropped a head-turning fit for the game.

Matt Ryan

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter with his mother Ferrante Harris and his fiancee Leanna Lenee on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter with his mother Ferrante Harris and his fiancee Leanna Lenee on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s a big day in the Hunter household as Travis Hunter makes his NFL debut for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and his wife Leanna dropped her first fit in the regular season.

It was quite the offseason for the couple as well as the got married in May in Tennessee where Leanna crushed her perfect dress, and then off to a honeymoon with a next-level hotel room.

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee
Travis and Leanna at their wedding / Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Then, just over a week ago at the end of August they not only announced Leanna was pregnant, but in fact had their first child — a son who looks just like Travis.

RELATED: Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna shows how secret pregnancy was pulled off

On Sunday for the game against the Carolina Panthers, Travis arrived at EverBank Stadium with a whole new look shaving off his signature hair where he looked like a different person.

Then new mom Leanna, who was a hit on game days while Travis was with the Colorado Buffaloes, crushed a jean shorts fit with some custom Travis Hunter Jaguars boots. She took to TikTok and wrote, “No revenge bc this is my body 1 week PP.”

Leanna Hunter
Leanna Hunter/TikTok

RELATED: Deion Sanders gives new dad Travis Hunter one piece of advice on fatherhood

Leanna Hunter
Leanna Hunter/TikTok

She certainly will stand out in the crowd with that look. She’s hoping Travis will stand out in the field for his first NFL game. It should be a fun season watching both Hunters at games.

