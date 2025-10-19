Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna posts two words for his first Jaguars touchdown
Jacksonville Jaguars No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter got his first NFL touchdown in the seventh game of his rookie season on Sunday in London vs. the Los Angeles Rams. His wife Leanna, who was back home taking care of their son who looks like dad, reacted right after.
The Heisman Trophy winner out of the Colorado Buffaloes has been with Leanna since high school and she was always a fit hit when he was in college. She’s also been for his Jaguars games like her insane custom Hunter boots, as well as her custom jean shorts stunner for another, and her black “12” fit.
While it was a bad loss for Jacksoville, 35-7, vs. the Rams, the lone touchdown belonged to Hunter on a 33-yard catch and run.
Leanna’s reaction summed up the frustration of his season so far: “ABOUT. TIME. !!!!!”
Hunter also finished the game with 8 catches for 101 yards and the TD as well as a pass defended for the two-way star.
Hunter and the Jaguars have a bye week now at 4-3. He can at least enjoy some time with his new son and wife at home.
