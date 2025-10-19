The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna posts two words for his first Jaguars touchdown

It took seven games, but the two-way star rookie finally found the end zone for Jacksonville in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams in London.

Jacksonville Jaguars player Travis Hunter (12) with his wife during pregame against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium.
Jacksonville Jaguars player Travis Hunter (12) with his wife during pregame against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. / Travis Register-Imagn Images

Jacksonville Jaguars No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter got his first NFL touchdown in the seventh game of his rookie season on Sunday in London vs. the Los Angeles Rams. His wife Leanna, who was back home taking care of their son who looks like dad, reacted right after.

The Heisman Trophy winner out of the Colorado Buffaloes has been with Leanna since high school and she was always a fit hit when he was in college. She’s also been for his Jaguars games like her insane custom Hunter boots, as well as her custom jean shorts stunner for another, and her black “12” fit.

A game-day fit for Leanna Hunter / Leanna Hunter/TikTok

While it was a bad loss for Jacksoville, 35-7, vs. the Rams, the lone touchdown belonged to Hunter on a 33-yard catch and run.

Leanna’s reaction summed up the frustration of his season so far: “ABOUT. TIME. !!!!!”

Leanna Hunter/Instagram

Hunter also finished the game with 8 catches for 101 yards and the TD as well as a pass defended for the two-way star.

Hunter and the Jaguars have a bye week now at 4-3. He can at least enjoy some time with his new son and wife at home.

Leanna Hunter/TikTok

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

