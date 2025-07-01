Travis Kelce reveals biggest NSFW annoyance stalked by Taylor Swift paparazzi
Boys will be boys. But Travis Kelce has learned the hard way that he can’t always answer when nature calls.
Over the past two years, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has become a household name, largely in part to his relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift. But fame comes at a cost, which means Kelce had to break one of his favorite manly habits. In an episode of the “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast, Kelce revealed he that he underestimated how much of the paparazzi he’d have to deal with in his relationship with Swift.
“It’s just the paparazzi, that’s probably the only thing I didn’t really grasp until you’re in it. And that’s probably the craziest part though,” Kelce said.
He continued, revealing how the paparazzi have interfered with his tee time. Or in this case, his tee-tee time.
“Like I’m just playing golf and all of a sudden in the trees, there’s a f**king guy with a camera,” Kelce said. “Like, oh s**t, I gotta go to the restroom now. I can’t just go over here and take a piss.” Should worse come to worse, Kelce said he doesn’t "want [his] meat on Page Six."
But fortunately for him, Kelce has managed to avoid such leaks (no pun intended). However, he will soon enter movie star territory as he is set to make his feature film debut in “Happy Gilmore 2.” The sequel to the beloved 1996 Adam Sandler film premieres on Netflix later this month.
