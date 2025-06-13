Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce go full-PDA mode watching Oilers stun Panthers in Game 4
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are so back.
After laying low after the Kansas City Chiefs were blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, the NFL power couple, who lost their No. 1 power ranking after Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's wedding, are making a comeback in Florida, where Kelce has been bunkered down trying to get in peak shape for a possible bon voyage NFL season.
After being spotted by paparazzi on dinner dates, the global icon and her aspiring media mogul boyfriend showed up on a date to Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals, where the Edmonton Oilers became only the seventh team to overcome a three-goal deficit, and the first team on the road since 1919, in a stunning overtime win, 5-4, to even the series at two games a piece.
The happy couple was in disbelief like the home crowd.
The only thing hotter than the action on the ice was Swift and Kelce's PDA in their luxury box watching the drama unfold.
Besides showing up to her man's Chiefs games, Swift and Kelce are big sports fans in general, often spotted at major events like the US Open men's final and a New York Yankees playoff game last year.
As far as taking back the No. 1 power ranking spot from Allen and Steinfeld, Kelce better be planning to finally pop the question.
Maybe that's the plan heading off into the sunset for one last NFL campaign.
