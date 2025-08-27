The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Travis Kelce’s brother Jason’s NSFW reaction to Taylor Swift engagement news

The former Eagles star congratulates the couple in a very Jason Kelce way.

Travis Kelce and brother Jason Kelce talk on the 4th tee during the first round of the American Century Celebrity Championship golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., Friday, July 12, 2024.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift shocked the world with their news on Tuesday, August, 26, that they got engaged.

The Kansas City Chiefs star and the global icon singer shared an epic picture of Kelce on one-knee and Swift wrote the following:

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨," Swift wrote, making fun of herself as the songwriting poet getting engaged to the school jock.

The engagement ring was stunning as well and is being hotly debated by experts on its value.

The congratulations poured in from all over including the perfect words from Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes.

While the actual engagement took place a couple of week’s earlier as Travis and Jason Kelce’s dad Ed revealed, Jason took to their joint “New Heights” podcast to officially congratulate his brother and the recording artist in public. He of course had to drop an F-bomb in there: “He’s not here to address it himself, but we felt necessary as a team at New Heights to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant contrulations for being engaged,” Jason said. “The proposal heard around the world. F*** YEA!!!!,” he screamed.

That’s so Jason who has no filter like when the former Philadelphia Eagles star center was drinking shirtless in freezing Buffalo and came out into the crowd. Jason at the wedding should be a hoot and he can break out more dance moves.

