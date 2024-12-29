Travis Kelce is stylish Santa Claus on Taylor Swift NYC date night
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are two of the most recognizable people on Earth. When they go out together there are cameras everywhere. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end certainly was going to be missed in his latest fit for a New York City date night.
Kelce and the Chiefs just locked up home field advantage through the playoffs while they seek an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl win, while Swift, meanwhile, finished her epic Eras Tour and sent elite gifts from it to the likes of Chiefs heiresses Ava Hunt and Gracie Hunt.
RELATED: Taylor Swift sends Travis Kelce's Chiefs teammate, gf epic Christmas gift
With the Chiefs off this weekend after playing and winning on Christmas Day over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kelce took advantage for a couple’s night for dinner in NYC. He kept the holiday theme going and stood out with a stylish Santa Claus outfit.
RELATED: Travis Kelce gets gift from Chiefs teammates after his home was robbed
The adorable couple even held hands in the rain. She still outdid him with the all-black look with her legs flaunting, though.
Kelce and Swift have been together since 2023 and look to be going as strong as ever.
The Chiefs finish the season off next Sunday at the Denver Broncos before getting the extra week off as the No. 1 seed. No doubt, Swift will be there for the divisional playoffs and beyond if the team moves on. For now, she can enjoy a date night with her man in Santa Claus red.
