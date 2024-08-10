Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Trinity Wins Gold For Team USA In Soccer
The USA walks away with gold in women's soccer for the first time since 2012, largely due to the play of Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman.
The trio of Rodman, Sophia Smith, and Mallory Swanson led the United States to a 1-0 victory over Brazil on Saturday. Swanson scored the lone goal in the 57th minute. Not only is this their first gold medal since the 2012 London Games, but it's also their first Finals appearance.
Rodman, the 22-year-old forward, is widely regarded as one of the brightest faces in women's soccer. She, along with Smith, recorded three goals each in the 2024 Paris Olympics, placing them within the top six scorers.
Rodman was also the sole reason the USA was able to reach the semifinals after delivering a breath-taking goal in the 106th minute of the quarterfinals against Japan.
"It was the best moment of my career," Rodman shared after the game. "I couldn't have asked for anything better."
The Team USA star opened up about her relationship with her father and the Chicago Bulls legend last year.
“Growing up, people always thought that me and my dad had a close relationship and we never did,” Rodman told ESPN in 2023. “Living in Newport Beach, my dad was a little bit around, but was still in the party NBA phase. He wasn’t in our lives and I was with my mom and we were living separately but we were still seeing him.”
Rodman is known for his wild lifestyle, especially during his time in the NBA, seemingly missing some serious time with his superstar daughter.
