Trinity Rodman shares sweet moment with injured Ben Shelton at her soccer game
Trinity Rodman shows up for Ben Shelton’s tennis matches and always goes all out for her boyfriend. He returned the favor by attending her Washington Spirit soccer match.
Shelton, 22, was unfortunately forced to retire at the US Open with a shoulder injury in the third round when he playing so well and had a chance to win his first Grand Slam.
Rodman, the 23-year-old professional and USWNT star and daughter of NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, was there to support him during the tournament in looks like her head-to-toe custom Shelton fit. He even gave her a three-word shoutout for taking a red eye after a soccer match just to make it to his match.
With free time on his hands while he recovers, Shelton made the trip to Washington D.C. to watch Rodman and the Spirit of the NWSL play vs. the Chicago Stars on Sunday.
Rodman would run over to him from the field and they’d share a heart-melting moment together.
That’s true love.
The couple has been linked since March of this year.
What a sweet moment for the sweet couple that continues to win over hearts.
