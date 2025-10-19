$230M bust Deshaun Watson secretly loves upset Browns fan crushing Kevin Stefanski
Baker Mayfield is having an MVP season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Recently traded Joe Flacco just beat the Cleveland Browns' hated AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football, for the Cincinnati Bengals.
And while Cleveland fans beg for Shedeur Sanders to get a chance at QB1 over fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, apparently $230 million bust, a fully guaranteed $230 million, Deshaun Watson, who loves flexing all of that money with his newlywed wife Jilly Anais, is also liking take downs of head coach Kevin Stefanski by a Browns diehard.
Buried on social media on a busy college football Saturday, a user that goes by Chad The Dumb Browns Fan shared alleged proof that owner Jimmy Haslam's admitted "big swing and miss" liked his brutal takedown of head coach Kevin Stefanski after Flacco's big win against Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers.
In it, Chad, who is also naturally an Ohio State Buckeyes fan, sells out Watson at about the 57-second mark while watching the Buckeyes blowout against Wisconsin when he opined about the Browns head coach, asking, "Are we sure Deshaun Watson is even bad?," before going on a cursing rant that quarterbacks have career renaissances after escaping the two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year.
The original video was posted on TikTok, and the Watson image is his TikTok handle, and from the reaction of other local Browns influencers, it does look to indeed be legit.
Here's Chad's post if you want to see it for yourself. But fair warning, Chad likes to curse a lot. And as a frustrated Browns fans, we certainly understand why.
In the meantime, as I have written often with regards to the disgraced franchise quarterback looking to come back from an Achilles injury, the former Clemson national champion holds all the leverage.
The 30-year-old three-time Pro Bowler seems extremely motivated to get cleared to play this season, and if that's the case, Cleveland has to put him back on the active roster or release him. Given the Browns would endure an astronomical cap hit of $131.161 million if they teriminated his contract, while still having to pay out the remainder of the $230 million, the Browns would obviously be forced to do the former.
Stefanski insists there is "no real update" on Watson as they face the equally lowly Miami Dolphins, both having putric 1-5 records.
Luckily the Browns quarterback situation can't get any more awkward, so what's the big deal at this point.
