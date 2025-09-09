$230M QB Deshaun Watson's 2025 salary not to play for Browns is still insanely high
Andre Szmyt still might not be the most hated player on the Cleveland Browns.
That title could still belong to "big swing and miss" $230 million bust Deshaun Watson.
As Cleveland tries to recover from a heartbreaking NFL Week 1 opener loss to their AFC North in-state Ohio rival Cincinnati Bengals, 17-16, after Szmyt missed an extra point and 36-year field goal with a little more than two minutes remaining, Watson continues to collect on that fully-guaranteed monster contract.
In fact, still only Buffalo Bills reigning MVP Josh Allen and polarizing Dallas Cowboys franchise QB Dak Prescott make more guaranteed money overall, at $250 million and $231 million respectively.
The disgraced former three-time Pro Bowler has been posting on social media constant updates of his recovery from an Achilles injury that happened last October, with a second procedure in January. So while the Browns organization hopes the 29 year old, who turns 30 later this week on September 14, never gets a clean bill of health for the 2025 season, Watson, and his new wife, Jilly Anais, probably want to force Cleveland's hand with the $131 million nuclear option.
So what is Watson getting paid for the 2025 season?
Originally the Clemson legend and national champion was supposed to make $46 million of the remaining $92 million still left on his $230 million deal, with his contract ending after the 2026 season.
But the Browns and Watson agreed to restructure the deal in March, like they've done with the previous years, to give Cleveland cap flexibility, and for Watson, get most of the money up front, getting almost the entire $46 million as a signing bonus with a low annual salary.
That must be how Watson and his now wife had such a baller wedding and private yacht honeymoon along the French Riviera.
And what's that $131 million nuclear option?
There is a price to be paid for kicking the salary cap down the road with the Watson contract albatross. It keeps adding up on the backend with voided years to allow that short-term salary flexibility.
Watson has made it clear that he wants to get back on the field, and he and his wife have shown they like a very, very expensive lifestyle. So if Watson did want to return this season, the Browns would be forced to put him on their 53-man roster or terminate his contract.
The latter would force Cleveland to pay out anything still owed on the $230 million contract and take a cap hit in 2026 of $131.161 million. Ouch!
