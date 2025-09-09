The Athlete Lifestyle logo

$230M QB Deshaun Watson's 2025 salary not to play for Browns is still insanely high

Even if Deshaun Watson doesn't pull the $131 million nuclear option, the Cleveland Browns bust is being paid at an elite quarterback level not to play a down.

Matthew Graham

Jun 12, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) works out during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Jun 12, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) works out during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

Andre Szmyt still might not be the most hated player on the Cleveland Browns.

That title could still belong to "big swing and miss" $230 million bust Deshaun Watson.

Deshaun Watson
Aug 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

As Cleveland tries to recover from a heartbreaking NFL Week 1 opener loss to their AFC North in-state Ohio rival Cincinnati Bengals, 17-16, after Szmyt missed an extra point and 36-year field goal with a little more than two minutes remaining, Watson continues to collect on that fully-guaranteed monster contract.

In fact, still only Buffalo Bills reigning MVP Josh Allen and polarizing Dallas Cowboys franchise QB Dak Prescott make more guaranteed money overall, at $250 million and $231 million respectively.

The disgraced former three-time Pro Bowler has been posting on social media constant updates of his recovery from an Achilles injury that happened last October, with a second procedure in January. So while the Browns organization hopes the 29 year old, who turns 30 later this week on September 14, never gets a clean bill of health for the 2025 season, Watson, and his new wife, Jilly Anais, probably want to force Cleveland's hand with the $131 million nuclear option.

So what is Watson getting paid for the 2025 season?

Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, poses for a portrait with general manager Andrew Berry, left, and coach Kevin Stefanski during Watson's introductory news conference March 26, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Originally the Clemson legend and national champion was supposed to make $46 million of the remaining $92 million still left on his $230 million deal, with his contract ending after the 2026 season.

But the Browns and Watson agreed to restructure the deal in March, like they've done with the previous years, to give Cleveland cap flexibility, and for Watson, get most of the money up front, getting almost the entire $46 million as a signing bonus with a low annual salary.

That must be how Watson and his now wife had such a baller wedding and private yacht honeymoon along the French Riviera.

And what's that $131 million nuclear option?

Deshaun Watson
Quarterback Deshaun Watson, talking with coach Kevin Stefanski at a 2022 minicamp session, has only played in 19 of the Browns' 52 games since being acquired from the Texans in 2022. / Phil Masturzo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is a price to be paid for kicking the salary cap down the road with the Watson contract albatross. It keeps adding up on the backend with voided years to allow that short-term salary flexibility.

Watson has made it clear that he wants to get back on the field, and he and his wife have shown they like a very, very expensive lifestyle. So if Watson did want to return this season, the Browns would be forced to put him on their 53-man roster or terminate his contract.

The latter would force Cleveland to pay out anything still owed on the $230 million contract and take a cap hit in 2026 of $131.161 million. Ouch!

Jilly Anais
Jilly Anais flexes her huge engagement ring for a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway event. / Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

