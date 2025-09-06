Tyrese Haliburton’s fiancée Jade Jones shows off throwback as Iowa State cheerleader
Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones met when he played basketball for the Iowa State Cyclones and she was a cheerleader at the school. As the school had a big football game at home vs. their rivals the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, Jade took another trip down memory lane.
Haliburton played for the Cyclones from 2018-2020 and is now the All-Star for the Indiana Pacers. He also recenlty proposed to longtime girlfriend Jones back in Ames, Iowa, at the school’s basketball arena in epic fashion.
On the trip before the proposal, Jones posted a photo at her old sorority in a crop top and miniskirt.
Now, she posted back at the school and even back at the basketball complex with Haliburton, who is still in a boot from his Achilles injury suffered in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
But as it’s football season and not basketball, Jones also posted a throwback photo of herself cheerleading at a football game.
Gooooooo Cyclones!
Haliburton also reps former Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy and wears his jersey.
Haliburton and Jones both still have a lot of school pride.
