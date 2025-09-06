The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tyrese Haliburton’s fiancée Jade Jones shows off throwback as Iowa State cheerleader

While the Cyclones football team had a big game vs. their rivals the Iowa Hawkeyes, Jones took a trip down memory lane.

Matt Ryan

Tyrese Haliburton (0) of the Indiana Pacers and girlfriend Jade Jones after the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Tyrese Haliburton (0) of the Indiana Pacers and girlfriend Jade Jones after the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones met when he played basketball for the Iowa State Cyclones and she was a cheerleader at the school. As the school had a big football game at home vs. their rivals the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, Jade took another trip down memory lane.

Haliburton played for the Cyclones from 2018-2020 and is now the All-Star for the Indiana Pacers. He also recenlty proposed to longtime girlfriend Jones back in Ames, Iowa, at the school’s basketball arena in epic fashion.

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones
Tyrese with Jade / Jade Jones/Instagram

RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton enjoys boat ride with bikini-clad fiancée Jade

On the trip before the proposal, Jones posted a photo at her old sorority in a crop top and miniskirt.

Now, she posted back at the school and even back at the basketball complex with Haliburton, who is still in a boot from his Achilles injury suffered in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Tyrese Halliburton
Jade Jones/Instagram

RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton's fiancée Jade flexes string bikini on Cabo vacation

But as it’s football season and not basketball, Jones also posted a throwback photo of herself cheerleading at a football game.

Jade Jones (second from right)
Jade Jones (second from right) / Jade Jones/Instagram

Gooooooo Cyclones!

Haliburton also reps former Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy and wears his jersey.

Haliburton and Jones both still have a lot of school pride.

Jade Jones
Jade Jones/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game

Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores

All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend

SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit

Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships