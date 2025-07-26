Tyrese Haliburton’s gf Jade flexes sorority miniskirt, crop-top pose back at college
Jade Jones and her boyfriend Tyrese Halliburton are taking a trip down memory lane at Iowa State University where they both met. Jones turned heads with her sorority girl pose in another fire fit.
The Indiana Pacers All-Star Halliburton played basketball as an Iowa State Cyclones star while Jones was a cheerleader there. On their trip back Jones was getting nostalgic about her cheer days.
Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend crushes vest, miniskirt combo to win Pacers offseason
Jones has since gone viral at NBA games for her fits — especially during the Pacers’ run to the Finals — with her insane Tyrese Haliburton face pants, and her custom shoestring Pacers top.
After a Fourth of July where she ditched the injured Haliburton for a bikini boat ride, and their appearance at the WNBA All-Star festivities where his scooter entrance upstaged her, they headed to Iowa State together and met up with some friends.
Injured Tyrese Haliburton drives gf Jade Jones nuts with new annoying habit
It was this photo, however, of Jones in a black tennis miniskirt and crop top flexing her Delta Delta Delta sorority (Tri Delt) that won the trip.
While Haliburton was an amazing athlete himself, there’s no known information that he was in a fraternity himself.
It looks like the couple had an amazing time going down memory lane at Iowa State where their relationship was launched.
