Tyrese Haliburton’s gf Jade flexes sorority miniskirt, crop-top pose back at college

The Indiana Pacers All-Star and his girlfriend take a trip down memory lane with a vacation back to Iowa State.

Feb 18, 2024: Tyrese Haliburton (0) of the Indiana Pacers and his girlfriend Jade Jones.
Feb 18, 2024: Tyrese Haliburton (0) of the Indiana Pacers and his girlfriend Jade Jones. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Jade Jones and her boyfriend Tyrese Halliburton are taking a trip down memory lane at Iowa State University where they both met. Jones turned heads with her sorority girl pose in another fire fit.

The Indiana Pacers All-Star Halliburton played basketball as an Iowa State Cyclones star while Jones was a cheerleader there. On their trip back Jones was getting nostalgic about her cheer days.

Jade Jones/Instagram

Jones has since gone viral at NBA games for her fits — especially during the Pacers’ run to the Finals — with her insane Tyrese Haliburton face pants, and her custom shoestring Pacers top.

Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones posts her custom Pacers fit ahead of Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Finals. / Jade Jones/Instagram

After a Fourth of July where she ditched the injured Haliburton for a bikini boat ride, and their appearance at the WNBA All-Star festivities where his scooter entrance upstaged her, they headed to Iowa State together and met up with some friends.

Jade Jones/Instagram

It was this photo, however, of Jones in a black tennis miniskirt and crop top flexing her Delta Delta Delta sorority (Tri Delt) that won the trip.

Jade Jones/Instagram

While Haliburton was an amazing athlete himself, there’s no known information that he was in a fraternity himself.

It looks like the couple had an amazing time going down memory lane at Iowa State where their relationship was launched.

Jade Jones/Instagram

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

