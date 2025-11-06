NBA World Questions Tyrese Maxey’s Minutes in 76ers’ Loss vs Cavaliers
When it comes to Tyrese Maxey, Nick Nurse has been relying on the young veteran to put in long shifts each time he stops onto the floor.
Since his second season in the NBA, Maxey has averaged over 30 minutes of playing time in each season. Over the past two years, Maxey has accounted for 37 minutes per game.
This year? That number is beyond 40 so far.
On Wednesday night, Nurse’s decision to roll out Maxey for just over 35 minutes generated a lot of questions and frustrations within the NBA world, as Maxey’s leading the league in minutes.
NBA World Reacts to Maxey’s Playing Time in Cleveland
@RBPhillyTake: Playing Maxey, Oubre, & VJ 40+ minutes a game has definitely taken a toll on them
@eringrugan: Yes, I'm still yappin about this. I'm almost done. Tyrese Maxey had 25 minutes played at the end of Q3, Sixers down 20. A back-to-back. Great time to get a guy averaging 42mins some rest... He played 11 MINS IN Q4, despite the game not becoming competitive again. Unreal.
@PaulHudrick: Can't say I understand the point of having Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe and Kelly Oubre in the game.
@Sean_Barnard1: It is time for Nick Nurse to get Tyrese Maxey out of this game. He is leading the NBA in minutes by a major margin. Pull the plug and get him some rest. Gotta think long term here
@CliffNotez_: Why is Maxey still in the game?
The Sixers were on the second night of a back-to-back set on Wednesday. Maxey checked in for 36 minutes. On the previous night in Chicago, he was just under 40 minutes in the comeback loss.
During the Tuesday night loss to the Bulls, Maxey shot 14-26 from the field, scoring 39 points. Not only did he play a ton of minutes, but he’s leading the team in usage as well.
@Harrison_Grimm: Wow, Tyrese Maxey starting the fourth quarter. Sixers are down 20 points. Maxey’s nearly played 26 minutes. I’m honestly shocked he’s out there.
@IcyVert: Maxey played less than 40 minutes tonight
@KyleNeubeck: whatever loss on a back-to-back. Continuing to play everyone deep into the fourth quarter is maybe the most annoyed I've ever been with Nurse
The Sixers expectedly struggled against the Cavaliers on Wednesday as they were shorthanded. Jared McCain, Joel Embiid, Dominick Barlow, and Paul George were all out for the night.
Instead of looking to utilize the veteran guards Kyle Lowry and Eric Gordon, Nick Nurse attempted to keep Maxey involved for most of the matchup, in hopes it would make a difference on the scoreboard. The Sixers hoped to avoid dropping two games in a row for the first time this season, but they were unsuccessful.
Maxey led the way with 27 points on 10-20 shooting from the field, and knocking down 40 percent of his threes. He also had nine assists and seven rebounds.
The Sixers came up short with a 132-121 loss. They fall to 5-3 on the year. Next up, they’ll take on the Toronto Raptors at home on Saturday night.