USA Hockey Star Hilary Knight’s Heartwarming Gold Medal Selfie With New Fiancée

Hilary Knight went out as an Olympic champion to end her epic hockey career. These Olympics, though, were even more special for her as she got engaged to fellow Olympian and USA speed skater Brittany Bowe. The day after defeating Canada for gold, Knight posted a sweet picture with her new fiancée.

The 36-year-old Knight just finished her fifth and final Olympic Games, winning two gold medals with the other coming in 2018. The captain’s record-breaking last goal came at the most crucial time with the game on the line with just 2:04 remaining in the third period down 1-0 and with the goalie pulled.

Hilary Knight's record-breaking goal takes the game to OT! pic.twitter.com/MDSzSUAzbo — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 19, 2026

It would send the game to overtime where the U.S. would defeat Canada, 2-1, making Knight a gold medalist once again.

Feb 19, 2026; Milan, Italy; Kendall Coyne (26) of the United States and Hilary Knight (21) of the United States celebrate after winning the gold medal in women's ice hockey after defeating Canada during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The proposal

Bowe, 37, was there to celebrate the moment of the win, but it was Knight’s proposal they’ll both no doubt remember most. They wrote on the post, “Olympics brought us together. This one made us forever.”

Knight posts with Bowe in epic selfie

It was this photo the next day of the two that is truly gold-medal worthy. Knight posted the following selfie and wrote, “saw my fiancée this morning” while still proudly wearing her gold.

Hilary Knight (left) celebrates her gold with fiancee Brittany Bowe. | Hilary Knight

The speedskater Bowe is a two-time bronze medalist herself in the Winter Games. The two met during the 2022 Beijing Games and have been together since. Knight has been supporting Bowe during these Games as well.

Bowe announced her retirement and will race her final event in the women’s 1500m speed skate tomorrow, February 20.

No doubt, Knight will be there to support her.

It was an unforgettable Olympics for Knight for multiple reasons.

