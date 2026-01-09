Jedd Fisch’s wife Amber has dramatic reversal on Demond Williams after slamming him

So we don't like to brag about freezing cold takes, but we notably failed miserably on this one.

I had written about the Washington Huskies and Demond Williams Jr., "there seems like there is a 0% chance Williams plays for Fisch and the Huskies next season... as far as Williams and the Huskies, it's like any bad breakup. It might get ugly, but it's over."

Dec. 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) sets to pass in the first half of the LA Bowl against the Boise State Broncos at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Well, we, as in I, got that 100% wrong.

In a stunning reversal, Demond Williams Jr. is returning to the Washington Huskies after causing chaos in the college football landscape by shockingly entering the transfer portal when he had already agreed to stay at UW only days earlier to play for a reported $4 million next season. Speculation was that the 19-year-old LA Bowl MVP had been offered millions more by LSU, amongst possibly others.

Dec. 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Xe'Ree Alexander (10) and quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) celebrate after being named offensive and defensive players of the game as they defeating the Boise State Broncos in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UW head coach Jedd Fisch's wife destroyed Williams for it

Nov. 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch on the field prior to the game against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Huskies football players and coaches apparently learned the news just like everyone else when they were attending the memorial service of UW women's soccer player Mia Hamant, who tragically died from cancer, which left many of them understandably furious.

You will always be with us, Mia 🧡 pic.twitter.com/gFRjhOwGdd — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) January 7, 2026

Head coach Jedd Fisch's wife, Amber, was especially outspoken, posting a comment on a Barstool Sports post about the insanity of CFB right now with Demond's original decision to leave, "Announces during a funeral of an athlete at University of Washington how disgusting! While all of his other teammates were at the funeral!"

Amber Fisch | Amber Fisch/Instagram

Mrs. Fisch probably wishes she never wrote those words now that Williams has decided to return "after thoughtful reflection" with his family.

Mrs. Fisch now loves Williams once again

Amber Fisch | Amber Fisch/Instagram

"Let's do this D!," Mrs. Fisch wrote with a black heart, which is a bit odd since that usually applies to grief, "morbid fascination", or "intense, edgy affection."

OK, maybe the last one makes sense since Amber might still be mad at Williams for putting her husband through this mess.

Amber Fisch reacts to Demond Williams reversal post, staying at UW next season | Demond Williams Jr./Instagram

Fisch said it was all water under the bridge, writing in his statement after "very honest and heartfelt conversations" with Demond, "I support him, and we will work together to begin the process of repairing relationships and regaining the trust of the Husky community."

Statements from Head Coach Jedd Fisch and UW Director of Athletics Pat Chun. pic.twitter.com/gq7wDL0cn5 — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) January 9, 2026

Coach Fisch will have to start with his wife.

