Warriors star Stephen Curry, wife Ayesha loved up in sweater weather for anniversary
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is preparing for his 17th season in NBA and has shown no signs of slowing down.
During the offseason, the 37-year-old is spending quality time with his wife, Ayesha Curry, and their four children, Riley, 13, Ryan, 10, Canon, 7, and Caius, 1.
While Ayesha regularly posts sweet messages to the 11-time All-Star, she saved her most intimate message for the couple's wedding anniversary. After the four-time NBA champion proposed in 2010, the Sweet July Skin founder and Curry tied the knot on July 30, 2011 in North Carolina.
RELATED: Ayesha Curry credits hubby Stephen as 'coach' showing off golf swing on vacation
Curry first met Ayesha when they were teenagers in 2003 but they didn't have their first date five years later. "We were just kids. He was the cute boy at church that all of the girls were obsessed with, so I made a generalization that maybe he wasn't for me," she told People.
After reconnecting at the ESPYs in 2008, "She really didn’t know what I did at the time,” Curry said. “It was pretty refreshing.”
RELATED: Stephen Curry is third wheel beside Ciara, Ayesha Curry stunning side-by-side
While the couple's anniversary falls in the dead of summer, the cookbook author shared photos from a date night that required coordinated sweaters to remember their big day.
Ayesha captioned the post, "Screaming I LOVE YOU to my baby @stephcurry30... 14 year wedding anniversary and 17 years attached at the hips and the lips. 👀 Through everything and anything it's you my baby. My forever everything."
