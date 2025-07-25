Ayesha Curry pens four-word love note to husband Stephen with sweet photo
Ayesha Curry and husband Stephen Curry are enjoying life during the Golden State Warriors superstar’s offseason. She shared yet another adorable photo of the couple as she professed her love for him.
The 35-year-old Ayesha and the the 37-year-old Steph have been together since teenagers in North Carolina, and have four kids together that all just recently celebrated birthdays with daughter Riley just turning 13 and having an epic party where dad had a ridiculous outfit, and daughter Ryan, 10, and son Canon, 7, and baby Cai had his first back in May where Steph went into superdad mode in an adorable picture with his son.
RELATED: Stephen Curry's wife Ayesha shares 'bliss' family hug photo with baby Cai
The couple has also spend time together like at a Benson Boone concert where Ayesha crushed her man in a cowboy top, and then they hit the beach where a shirtless Steph was flexing next to his wife, and finally off to a Los Angeles event where Steph was a third wheel to Ayesha and recording artist Ciara.
In her latest post with her husband, Ayesha had just four touching words for her man: “@stephencurry I love you forever.” She also posted a photo of them clearly enjoying the moment together.
RELATED: Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha still madly in love proven in a single photo
They definitely seem to be more in love than ever and having an amazing summer together with and without the kids.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Just like pops: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph
Cute couple: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s in adorable behind-the-scenes video
Speaking of…: Russell Wilson’s kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad
Wowza: Serena Williams unrecognizable from playing days with new trimmed look
Awww: Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip