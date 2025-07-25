The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Stephen Curry's wife Ayesha shares 'bliss' family hug photo with baby Cai

The Golden State Warriors superstar’s wife captures the most adorable moment with their kids.

Matt Ryan

Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry arrive at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater.
Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry arrive at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Curry family’s summer of adorable moments continued as Ayesha shared the sweetest picture with three of her and Stephen Curry’s kids.

The wife of the Golden State Warriors superstar has been enjoying the NBA offseason with her husband and their four kids that’s included all of their birthday’s with Cai turning 1 in May and Steph going into superdad mode, and then all in June Canon turning 7, Ryan, 10, and Riley a teenager now where her dad wore a ridiculous outfit for her party. She’s also almost as tall as her NBA dad as seen in a family photo.

Steph and Ayesha got some time to each other as well where he went fan-boy at a Benson Boone concert, and then flexed shirtless next to her on the beach, and finally an event in Los Angeles where Steph was the third wheel to recording artist Ciara and Ayesha.

RELATED: Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha still madly in love proven in a single photo

Ayesha and Stephen Cury
Ayesha and Steph share a laugh recently out together. / Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Besides that, it’s mostly been about the kids with Steph in summer mode with baby Cai on Fourth of July, and another photo Ayesha shared where the baby looks so much like dad. Now, she posted another on her Instagram Stories where she just said “Bliss.” and was holding Cai while Ryan and Canon gave the baby attention as well.

RELATED: Stephen Curry, wife Ayesha stunned oldest child Riley turns 13 in before vs. now pics

Ayesha with her kids
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

What an amazing family photo.

The Currys are definitely winning the NBA offseason in adorableness.

The Curry family
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

