Stephen Curry is third wheel beside Ciara, Ayesha Curry stunning side-by-side
It’s harder to get more star power in the room than Ciara posing with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry. The recording artist and the NBA power couple got together for an epic photo where Steph was the third wheel.
Ciara, 39, is used to crushing her husband and New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson, 36, in photos like her sparkly dress at the ESPYs, and then for his first official photo with the team, and with her unrecognizable look at the Met Gala, and with her matching denim look on date night to a New York Knick game.
Meanwhile, Ayesha Curry, 35, is used to upstaging her Golden State Warriors superstar husband Steph, 37, like her cowboy top at a Benson Boone concert with him, or her bikini on the beach while he flexed shirtless next to her.
Ciara posted a big photo dump on Instagram where she said “It’s been a Whirl-Win 🫶🏽🌪️” and then had a lot of photos of her and with Wilson, but one that stood out that was definitely a “win” was her pose with Steph and Ayesha.
Ciara is used to some epic photos with stars like her besties selfie with Vanessa Bryant, and then her side-by-side with Natalia Bryant, and Yankees slugger Aaron Judge towering over her. Now she can claim she made the greatest shooter of all time a third wheel in the above photo.
The Currys and Ciara were in Los Angeles over the weekend for the first Create & Cultivate Festival. It was definitely epic with the star-power there and photos like these.
