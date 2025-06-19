Ayesha Curry credits hubby Stephen as 'coach' showing off golf swing on vacation
While Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry's playoff journey came to an earlier end than expected, the four-time NBA champion using the extended break to spend quality time with his family.
The 37-year-old and his wife, Ayesha Curry, have four children together, Riley, 12, who's now almost as tall as her dad, Ryan, 9, Cannon, 6, and Caius, 1.
Curry and his wife celebrated their youngest son's first birthday last month before they were spotted jamming out at the BottleRock music festival in the Bay Area.
The 36-year-old post a beautiful tribute to Curry on Father's Day, as well. She wrote in part, "The best and then some. We love so much!!! The best dad in the world. Our babies are obsessed and in awe of him (as am I) and it is such a blessing to watch. He's really something special and there's no other way to say it. "
On Tuesday, June 19, the famous couple jetted off to what the Sweet July CEO could only describe as "Paradise."
However, the Olympic gold medalist and his wife remain active while on vacation and it seems Curry has taken on a new role as "coach" on the golf course.
Ayesha showed off her swing and wrote, "Ya girl getting better! Thanks coach @stephencurry30."
