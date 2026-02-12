Skier Breezy Johnson Adds Engagement Ring to Olympic Haul in Milan

If a gold medal wasn't enough for American skier Breezy Johnson, she just added an engagement ring to her high-value haul coming out of Milan.

After racing down the mountain in the women's Super-G on Thursday morning, Johnson was later met by boyfriend Connor Watkins, who dropped to a knee and asked the 30-year-old athlete to marry him.

Johnson said yes, per NBC Olympics, and the couple kissed as teammates and coaches watched on and cheered.

As seen in photos shared by the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team, Johnson's ring features a white gold band punctuated with white sapphires and a blue sapphire at the center. And Swifties will love this extra detail—the ring looks to have come in a box engraved with lyrics to Taylor Swift's "The Alchemy."

.@_BreezyJohnson just added another ring to the Olympics 💍🥹



Huge congrats to Breezy and Connor on their engagement 🫶 pic.twitter.com/lQASJPAMnb — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) February 12, 2026

"I had told [Connor] that I had always kind of had a dream of getting engaged at the Olympics, but it was very emotional and very exciting," Johnson told NBC's Cara Banks, per NBC Olympics. "And he did a great job."

Added Watkins: "We were really hoping that I could get it [done] in the finish area and do it the way I wanted. And it turned out we could, and we're just super excited."

Johnson did not make it to the podium on Thursday (she crashed early in her final run), but she will still walk away from the Games with a gold medal in the women's downhill. She captured the top prize on Sunday after American Lindsey Vonn horrifically crashed in her comeback attempt at the age of 41.

Now, with all her events out of the way and a new milestone to celebrate, Johnson and Watkins plan to enjoy some travel and decompress.

"We're going to take a little trip after this, may go to Livigno for a few days," Watkins said. "And then we'll see where the road takes us next."

“Who doesn’t want to leave with a couple of pieces of metal?” Johnson added, per The Athletic.

