WNBA star Cameron Brink shares rare photos with super tall dad, endearing message

Cameron Brink is hard to miss at 6-foot-4. She’s got some good basketball genes from both mom and dad that’s for sure. On Sunday, she honored her super tall dad Greg Brink with an endearing post with rare photos of them together.
The Los Angeles Sparks star is still recovering from her ACL injury a year out, but hopes to return to the court soon where mom Michelle Bain-Brink and dad can cheer her on. She’s still been crushing her fits like this leopard-print winner, and her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photos that she thanked mom for her genes in throwback swimsuit pics of Michelle.
Her parents both played basketball for the Virginia Tech Hokies where they met. While Michelle is listed at 6-foot-3, Greg is shockingly listed at 6-foot-8. You can see mom’s height side-by-side with her and Cameron towering over Stephen Curry’s mom Sonya Curry.
And now Cameron’s dad next to her mom:
Speaking of Sonya, Michelle was roommates with her in college — they even got into a fist fight she shared on Cameron’s podcast — and now her and Greg are godparents to Steph, Seth, and Sydel Curry.
On Father’s Day Sunday, Cameron shared sweet memories with her dad and wrote, “I got the best daddy ❤️ he’s my whole heart and exemplifies everything I want to be in this life 🫶🏻 Happy Father’s Day!!!”
That’s what it’s all about: family.
Greg and Michelle both worked for Nike and Cameron grew up in Oregon beside a three year period from 8-11 where they worked in Amsterdam. They also have an older son, Cy Brink, who is 6-foot-9 himself by the way.
Thanks Cameron Brink for sharing the amazing photos of her tall dad. Happy Father’s Day to Greg and all the dad out there.
