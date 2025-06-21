WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu posts heart-melting picture with Vanessa Bryant, daughter
Sabrina Ionescu has remained very close to Kobe Bryant’s family following his and Gianna’s death. For his and Vanessa’s youngest daughter Capri’s 6th birthday, the WNBA superstar posted a heartwarming picture wishing her a happy birthday.
The New York Liberty star met Kobe and Gigi, who she was helping to mentor, while she was a star for the Oregon Ducks. Following their deaths in 2020 in the tragic helicopter crash, she gave a powerful tribute at the memorial service:
"You took me under your wing and believed in me more than I believed in myself. I only have one choice. To live out your legacy,” Ionescu said.
She’s definitely done Kobe proud, winning the WNBA championship last season with the Liberty. Vanessa shared congratulations on social media afterward, as well as roasting her for Ionescu’s trophy fail.
Vanessa and her daughters not only went to Paris, France, to watch Ionescu and Team USA win gold where they shared a touching moment after, but they just took a trip to New York to watch her again where they took an amazing photo with Chicago Sky star Angel Reese towering over them, as well as this family pic below.
Ionescu also shared a moment on the court where she hugged Capri.
For Capri’s birthday, Ionescu shared a photo from the moment with an adoring Capri looking up at her with mom Vanessa there. She wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE SWEETEST 6 YEAR OLD 🤍@“
What an amazing shot!
Thanks Ionescu for sharing and happy birthday to Capri Bryant.
