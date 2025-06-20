Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia posts sweetest 3-word message for baby sister Capri
Friday, June 20, marked the 6th birthday for Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant’s youngest daughter Capri, and she got the sweetest post from big sis Natalia Bryant on her special day.
Capri wasn’t even 1 year old when her Los Angeles Lakers legend dad Kobe and 13-year-old sister Gianna were tragically killed in the helicopter crash in 2020. How time flies as it’s been over five years since then. Vanessa even recently shared a family photo while pregnant with Capri in honor of Father’s Day for Kobe.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant shares heart-melting picture of Kobe with her, daughters Gigi, Natalia
Mom has taken Capri, Natalia, 22, and sister Bianka, 8, on many adventures of late, including the zoo where they had a tribute to dad, and to a Los Angeles Dodgers game with lots of smiles, and recently to New York where they took in a WNBA game and Capri had an epic picture with French Open tennis champion Coco Gauff.
Capri’s nickname also happens to the “KoKo” or “KoKo Bean” for Kobe and his middle name Bean. Her full name is actualy Capri Kobe Bryant.
First, mom wished her a heart-melting happy birthday with photos of them together, and then Natalia followed it up with her own where she said, “cuckoo for koko!!!” and posted this adorable pic of them together.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant rocks beautiful Kobe sneaker color matching Disney character
She’s also shared this one celebrating KoKo.
Kobe is no doubt smiling seeing his youngest daughter growing up on her special day. Happy birthday to Capri Kobe Bryant.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Bittersweet: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photo of Kobe, Gigi, on special day
Speaking of: Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, tiny dog in NYC
Uh oh: Lakers hater Bill Simmons compares NBA MVP SGA to Kobe Bryant
Plus won: Livvy Dunne rocks unreal Paul Skenes LSU-Pirates custom combo jersey
Grooving: UConn Star Azzi Fudd does perfect coordinated dance with new teammate