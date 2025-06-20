The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia posts sweetest 3-word message for baby sister Capri

The youngest daughter of the late Lakers legend and wife Vanessa Bryant turned 6.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant, wife of former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant in attendance with daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri in attendance at Dodger Stadium.
Vanessa Bryant, wife of former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant in attendance with daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri in attendance at Dodger Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Friday, June 20, marked the 6th birthday for Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant’s youngest daughter Capri, and she got the sweetest post from big sis Natalia Bryant on her special day.

Capri wasn’t even 1 year old when her Los Angeles Lakers legend dad Kobe and 13-year-old sister Gianna were tragically killed in the helicopter crash in 2020. How time flies as it’s been over five years since then. Vanessa even recently shared a family photo while pregnant with Capri in honor of Father’s Day for Kobe.

Mom has taken Capri, Natalia, 22, and sister Bianka, 8, on many adventures of late, including the zoo where they had a tribute to dad, and to a Los Angeles Dodgers game with lots of smiles, and recently to New York where they took in a WNBA game and Capri had an epic picture with French Open tennis champion Coco Gauff.

The Bryant family
The Bryants at a recent New York Liberty game. / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Capri’s nickname also happens to the “KoKo” or “KoKo Bean” for Kobe and his middle name Bean. Her full name is actualy Capri Kobe Bryant.

First, mom wished her a heart-melting happy birthday with photos of them together, and then Natalia followed it up with her own where she said, “cuckoo for koko!!!” and posted this adorable pic of them together.

Capri and Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

She’s also shared this one celebrating KoKo.

Capri
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

Kobe is no doubt smiling seeing his youngest daughter growing up on her special day. Happy birthday to Capri Kobe Bryant.

Bianka, Vanessa, Capri
Bianka, Vanessa, Capri / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

