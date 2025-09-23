The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Yamal's gf Nicki Nicole posts 'I love you' selfie with phenom amid Ballon d'Or drama

The Argentinian pop star kept it much more chill while Lamine Yamal's dad was livid about his FC Barcelona star son losing the Ballon d'Or.

Matthew Graham

Nicki Nicole attends Desigual Studio, premium line photocall at Nau de Turbines de les Tres Xemeneies on September 10, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.
Nicki Nicole attends Desigual Studio, premium line photocall at Nau de Turbines de les Tres Xemeneies on September 10, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.

Many Lamine Yamal fans think girlfriend Nicki Nicole will cause too much drama to keep the FC Barcelona star focused on becoming a generational talent.

Well compared to Yamal's father, the 25-year-old Argentinian singer and rapper might be the chill one.

Nickie Nicole
The Argentinian singer Nicki Nicole / IMAGO / El Mundo

While the 18-year-old Spanish sensation won the Kopa Trophy for the best young soccer player, he lost out on the most prestigious Ballon d'Or to PSG striker Ousmane Dembele, and Mounir Nasraou, the domestic treble winner's dad, was irate.

"I think this is the biggest, I won't say theft, but moral damage done to a human being," Yamal's dad said. "Because I believe Lamine Yamal is the best player in the world by far, by a huge margin."

Nicki Nicole
Nicki Nicole attends Desigual Studio, premium line photocall at Nau de Turbines de les Tres Xemeneies on September 10, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.

Nasraou claims he says that not because he's Yamal's father, but because it's simply a fact. We'll let the soccer experts debate the merits of that one.

In the meantime, Yamal's girlfriend Nicole posted a sweet selfie of the couple chilling out together, away from the drama of papa.

The Latin Grammy nominated artist simply wrote, "I love you" in Spanish.

Nicki Nicole, Lamine Yamal
Nicki Nicole/Instagram

Yamal and Nicole are certainly smitten, as the Barcelona star has shared several posts of the two doing couple things together, and Nicole has proven to be a great partner, sharing sweet moments with his little brother Keyne.

Lamine Yamal, Nicki Nicole
Lamine Yamal shows off his ice-out chain with girlfriend Nicki Nicole. / Lamine Yamal/Instagram

In more good news, Yamal seems like he's about to return from an injury he suffered in the international break playing for Spain, which will make Barcelona fans ecstatic.

Yamal has found his happy place off the pitch with Nicole. Now he's got to prove he's worthy of the Ballon d'Or on it.

Matthew Graham
