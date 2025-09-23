‘Moral Damage’—Lamine Yamal’s Father Fumes Over Ballon d’Or Snub
Lamine Yamal’s father Mounir Nasraoui was adamant that his son should have won the 2025 Ballon d’Or, describing the snub as an act of flagrant “moral damage.”
Ousmane Dembélé was the lucky figure to take home the shining golden orb at Monday night’s ceremony. Much like Yamal, the French forward helped his club side dominate domestically, yet Dembélé capped a triumphant campaign with triumph in the Champions League final.
Paris Saint-Germain’s newly prolific frontman racked up 35 goals and 14 assists across all competitions last term, compared to Yamal’s 18 goals and 21 assists.
Outside the Barcelona enclave, many of world soccer’s biggest stars were leaning towards Dembélé over the Spanish prodigy. However, his father’s allegiances were clear.
Nasraoui initially passed by the press pack at the Ballon d’Or ceremony with only the assertion that his son would triumph next year. Yet, as the sour taste of defeat sank in, Yamal’s father video called Spanish tabloid El Chiringuito. “I think it’s the biggest... I’m not going to say theft, but moral damage to a human being,” Nasraoui seethed on FaceTime.
“I think Lamine Yamal is the best player in the world by far, by a huge margin. Not because he’s my son, but because he’s the best player in the world. I think there are no rivals.
“Lamine is Lamine Yamal. We have to say that something very strange has happened here. Next year, the Ballon d’Or will be Spanish.”
Barcelona president Joan Laporta took a more measured role, pointing towards the trophy that Yamal did walk away with on Monday. “We must highlight Lamine’s second Kopa trophy, something no one has done so far,” the club bossed mused.
“I’m sure this award will serve as motivation for him to win the Ballon d’Or. He has a healthy ambition. We had high hopes this year, but it wasn’t to be. How many will he win? Only time will tell.”