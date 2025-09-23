‘Great Season’—Lamine Yamal Breaks Silence on Ballon d’Or Defeat
Unlike his father, Lamine Yamal took the high ground in the aftermath of the Ballon d’Or ceremony, congratulating Ousmane Dembélé for a “great season” which earned him individual glory.
Yamal won the Kopa Trophy as the best player aged under 21 and finished a remarkable second in the senior award, climbing six places compared to last year’s finish. Had the 18-year-old won the main prize, he would have shattered Ronaldo’s record as the youngest ever Ballon d’Or winner. Yamal still has two years left to topple that record and showed no public signs of bitterness after missing out on Monday night.
“God’s plan is perfect, you have to climb to get to the top,” the Barcelona forward wrote on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon. “Happy for the Kopa trophy x2 and congratulate Dembélé for the award and the great season.”
Lamine Yamal Stats vs. Ousmane Dembele
2024–25 Stats (All Comps)
Lamine Yamal
Ousmane Dembélé
Games
55
53
Goals
18
35
Assists
21
14
Trophies
La Liga, Copa del Rey, Spanish Supercup
Champions League, Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Trophée des Champions
Yamal’s father was not so respectful. Mounir Nasraoui described the snub as “moral damage to a human being” and convinced few people when he lamented: “I think Lamine Yamal is the best player in the world by far, by a huge margin. Not because he’s my son, but because he’s the best player in the world. I think there are no rivals.”
That Yamal even climbed as high as second place has been challenged by some considering the outstanding campaign put together by his Barcelona teammate Raphinha, who finished a surprisingly distant fifth.
Dembélé, who is 10 years Yamal’s senior, did not directly mention the teenage forward in his tearful acceptance speech, instead taking the opportunity to thank his family and those at Paris Saint-Germain who whisked him away from Barcelona shortly before Yamal burst onto the scene.
“What I have just experienced is exceptional, I have no words for it, what happened with PSG,” Dembélé told the packed Théâtre du Châtelet at the same time his teammates were losing 1–0 to fierce rivals Marseille. “I feel a bit of stress, it’s not easy to win this trophy, and to have it presented to me by Ronaldinho, a legend of football, is exceptional.
“I want to thank PSG who came to get me in 2023. It’s an incredible family. The president Nasser [Al-Khelaifi] is like a father to me. I also want to thank all the staff and the coach, who have been exceptional with me—[Luis Enrique] too is like a father—and all my teammates.
“We have practically won everything together. You supported me in the good and the difficult times. This individual trophy is one the team has won collectively.”