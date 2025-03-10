Gerrit Cole Has Inspiring Message for Yankees Fans After News of Tommy John Surgery
In what's a massive loss before the regular season even began, New York Yankees ace starting pitcher Gerrit Cole will undergo Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and will miss the entire 2025 campaign.
While the news is a gut punch for Cole, the Yankees organization, and the club's fans, the 2023 Cy Young Award winner is in a strong frame of mind. Shortly after news broke of his need for season-ending surgery, Cole took to his account on Instagram and shared an inspiring message.
“I have a lot left to give, and I’m fully committed to the work ahead. I’ll attack my rehab every day and support the 2025 Yankees each step of the way,” Cole wrote. “I love this game, I love competing, and I can’t wait to be back on the mound—stronger than ever.”
Cole, 34, was shut down a year ago after experiencing right elbow discomfort, and he did not make his '24 season debut until June. But he rebounded to have a solid season, pitching to a 3.41 ERA in 95 innings in the regular season, then helping the Yankees win the franchise's first American League pennant since 2009 in the postseason, in which the veteran righthander recorded a 2.17 ERA in 29 innings.
Cole, who grew up a Yankees fan, inked a nine-year, $324 million contract with New York back in December of '19. He opted out of his contract in November of '24 but he and the Yankees agreed to continue with the deal as presently constructed, which means he's owed an additional $144 million through 2028.
In five seasons with the Yankees, Cole has pitched to a 59-28 record and a 3.12 ERA with 915 strikeouts in 759 innings.