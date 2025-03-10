Gerrit Cole Will Undergo Tommy John Surgery and Miss 2025 Season
Gerrit Cole will officially miss the 2025 season as he will undergo Tommy John surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn right ulnar collateral ligament, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported.
Heartbreaking news for the pitcher and New York Yankees fans.
The news came out on Sunday that Cole was recommended to undergo Tommy John surgery, but he was going to get a second opinion before officially choosing to go that route.
Cole has been dealing with elbow issues since last season, when he missed more than two months of action and didn't make his season debut until mid-June. Last year around this time, he was diagnosed with nerve irritation and edema, per ESPN's Jorge Castillo. He especially felt discomfort during his second Yankees spring training start last Thursday, which caused him to be looked at in the first place.
The ace missing the 2025 season, and even possibly part of 2026, might create an issue for him while seeking an extension with the Yankees. Cole had opted out of his four-year, $144 million deal this offseason, but decided to remain on it while the two sides worked out an extension. He will earn $36 million each year through the 2028 season.
In 17 regular season game starts in 2024, Cole posted a 3.41 ERA with 99 strikeouts in 95 innings on the mound.