Zaya Wade explains why ‘situationships are king’ as she’s preparing for college
Zaya Wade is preparing for the next chapter in her life — college. But the 17-year-old model and trans activist isn’t opposed to a fling.
In an interview for Seventeen, published Monday, Feb. 24, Zaya, — who is the daughter of former NBA player Dwyane Wade and stepdaughter of actress Gabrielle Union —- shared an update about her dating life, and revealed that she can appreciate simplicity of a casual relationship.
“I could lie and say we’re just trying to get into college, but we’re high school girls,” Zaya said. “‘Dating’ is an aggressive term though. In Gen Z, situationships are king. In no way are we opposed to a relationship, but sometimes there’s comfort in not being so locked in. At the end of day, I have to focus on me.”
Zaya is currently in the process of applying to college. She hopes to study astrobiology. But as Zaya is planning her university endeavors, she is not sure where she wants to go for her studies.
“It would be a little too idealistic to say I’m going to be safe anywhere I go,” Zaya said. “Even if I’m in a blue state or blue city or blue county, it’s not to say that it will be free of Black and queer discrimination. But I’m obviously factoring in the safer choices. I really want to put myself in spaces where I know I can find my community and my community can find me, and we can work together to keep the queer community across the country strong.”
But with a resume boasting activism for LGBTQ+ people, as well as a cover story and a strong social following under her belt, it’s safe to say any school would be lucky to have Zaya as a student.
