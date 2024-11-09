Dwyane Wade's daughter Kaavia teases pink Barbie 6th birthday celebration
While celebrities live large, celebrity kids live larger. Such is the case for Kaavia Wade Union, daughter of Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union.
RELATED: Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union-Wade dazzle at party to kick off Statue Unveiling
Kaavia is celebrating her sixth birthday this weekend and is doing so in style. Today, the retired NBA guard took to his Instagram Story to share a video clip of Kaavia as she sets up for birthday festivities in the family yard — this year’s theme: Barbie.
In the yard, Kaavia walks Dwayne through a festive set-up of all things pink, including a white table with pink chairs, a bar serving up pink kid-friendly beverages, photo installations of large-size Barbie and Ken toy packaging, and a large dancefloor.
Perhaps Kaavia got some inspiration from the Bayou Barbie herself — Chicago Sky point guard, Angel Reese. Back in September, Dwyane shared a photo of Kaavia as she headed to school, wearing some Reese swag, and carrying a Barbie lunch box.
The party comes just weeks after Dwyane kicked off his inaugural When When Gather food and wine festival. The day before it kicked off, Dwyane came home to find an Aston Martin in his driveway. Talk about the life of luxury!
RELATED: Dwyane Wade goes into unc mode with year two advice for Angel Reese
And as the age-old adage goes: like father, like daughter.
