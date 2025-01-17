Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya stuns in all-black fuzzy fit in dad's birthday photo
Zaya Wade is taking after her father, as she is celebrating a special occasion in style.
RELATED: Dwyane Wade receives unreal luxury car gift on retreat return
Today, Zaya, who is the daughter of retired NBA shooting guard Dwyane Wade, took to her Instagram Story to wish her old man a happy birthday. In the photo, Dwayne is seen rocking a beige tracksuit with a gold chain, as Zaya stands next to him in a lush black fur coat with golden buckles. She complements the look with black leggings and knee-high black boots, completing the fit with a matching clutch.
“Happy birthday Dad,” said Zaya. “my #1 always. love you.”
Dwyane is turning 43 this year, and his wife, Gabrielle Union, reminded us with several videos and photos on her own Instagram Story.
“42 brought an Oscar nomination,” wrote Union, referring to Dwyane’s Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Short for his work as a producer on “The Barber of Little Rock.” “I cant wait to see what 43 brings!!”
In another Story post, Gabrielle shared her manifestation for her husband, as they groove their way into his next year of life.
RELATED: Gabrielle Union's leggy, low-cut dress steals show at D-Wade statue unveiling
“More joy, more dancing, more laughter, more love, more LIFE,” she wrote alongside a video of her and Dwyane dancing.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
