Avalanche Open Door for Captain’s Return
The Colorado Avalanche walked away winners in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Dallas Stars, but they weren’t completely unscathed. Avalanche forward Ross Colton left the game early with an injury and did not return.
Following the win, the Avalanche confirmed that Colton suffered a lower-body injury and there was uncertainty about his status moving forward. Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar noted that Colton’s status is uncertain for Game 2, opening the door for a key return.
If Colton is unable to play in Game 2, Bednar noted that captain Gabrial Landeskog is an option as a replacement.
Landeskog hasn’t played an NHL game since the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in 2022 thanks to a brutal knee injury. An accidental cut just above his knee and multiple setbacks during recovery has kept the Avalanche captain on the shelf for nearly three whole years.
Just ahead of the start of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Landeskog started taking huge steps towards a return. Landeskog skated with his teammates at multiple practices and played in a couple of games at the American Hockey League level as part of a conditioning stint.
Landeskog played well during his brief time with the Colorado Eagles and re-joined the Avalanche ready to complete his long road back to the NHL.
The Avalanche have still been taking things slow with their captain and held him from Game 1 against the Stars. With a spot possibly opening up thanks to Colton, Landeskog’s long wait may soon be over.
Nothing is certain, but the door is open.
