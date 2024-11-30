Predators' Struggles Continue in Key Area
The Nashville Predators entered the 2024-25 season looking like one of the biggest threats in the Western Conference. To open free agency, the Predators threw a ton of money to multiple star free agents like Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei. Those three joined a lineup that already featured Filip Forsberg, Roman Josi and Juuse Saros.
With a near-dream team built in Nashville, there were some high expectations for the Predators. Through the first quarter of the season, however, things couldn’t be going worse.
The Predators hold a 7-12-5 record and are currently riding a three-game winless streak. A huge reason for their lack of success is the fact that the Predators have produced some of the worst goal-scoring numbers in the NHL.
In 24 games, the Predators have scored 56 total goals, which is tied for the league’s lowest number with the Anaheim Ducks. Their 2.33 goals per game is just barely second worst in the league, ahead of the Boston Bruins who sit at 2.32.
Stamkos, who has 562 career goals under his belt, spoke on the lack of goal scoring in Nashville this season, and there is a clear frustration building.
“I have some thoughts on that,” Stamkos said before pondering what to say next. “You got guys that can put the puck in the net for sure, but we need to find ways to generate.”
Stamkos has seven goals so far this season, which is tied for second-best on the team. Forsberg leads the way, but only with nine tallies. Josi also has seven goals, but leads the team with 20 total points.
The offensive production is way down in Nashville and that is the biggest area holding the team back. Saros is playing great hockey between the pipes for the Predators. Aside from the league-leading 10 losses, Saros has a .912 save percentage and 2.60 goals against average with a pair of shutouts.
Saros finished last year with a .906 save percentage and 2.86 goals against average, so you could argue he’s improved this year.
The Predators are getting the goaltending they expected from Saros, but the skaters aren’t doing him any favors on the other end of the ice.
Trades have already started around the NHL and the Predators might be an active team soon enough. There is still time left in the season to climb the rankings, but they’ll need to find offense and find it quickly.
“We’re not going to quit here,” Stamkos said. “We need to find a way, myself included. It’s tough.”